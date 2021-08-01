Madhya Pradesh: Bewre! House owners! Either keep your surroundings clean or pay Rs 500 as fine

Sehopur (Madhya Pradesh): Beware! House owners! Next time if the surroundings of your house remain dirty your may have to pay a fine of Rs 500.

This is the order of the additional district magistrate, Rupesh Upadhyay.

The order says since the monsoon has begun, there are chances of spreading vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya.

Therefore, a team of officials of the civic body will survey houses of each ward.

Once they find the surroundings waterlogged or dirty, they will advise the house owner concerned to clean up the area.

Despite that, if the place remains water-logged, the team will impose an on-the-spot fine on the house owner.

Upadhyay issued the order to the civic bodies of Sheopur, Badauda and Vijaypur.

The order further says that vector-borne diseases begin just after the monsoon starts. Their effects remain till the advent of winter.

In the order, Upadhyay urged the citizens to cooperate with the administration to deal with the diseases.

Such mosquitos that carry the virus are born in water tanks, pitchers, coolers, tyres, wells and in the water that accumulates around houses.

If the larvae, once destroyed, appear again in a house, the administration will impose a fine of Rs 500 on its owner.