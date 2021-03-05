Madhya Pradesh: Four dead, seven injured in road accident in Bhind district

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons were killed and seven others injured after their van was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Gyanendrapura village in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Friday, a senior police official said.

The incident occurred around 5 am when the victims were on their way to Nepal from Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra's Thane district, he said. The injured were referred to a government hospital in Gwalior after primary treatment, Bhind district's Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kanchan said.

The deceased are yet to be identified, he said, adding that the mishap took place under Mehgaon police station area.