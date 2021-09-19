Madhya Pradesh: Four children drown during Ganesh immersion in Bhind

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Four children died while taking a bath in the pond on the occasion of Ganesh immersion in Mehgaon, Bhind district on Sunday evening, the police said.

The incident occurred at the pond of Vankhandeshwar Mahadev temple in Mehgaon. Those who died are identified as Prashant, Abhishek, Sachin and Harshit.

According to the residents, Prashant and Abhishek, sons of sarpanch Raju of Dhanauli village, had gone to the pond of Vankhandeshwar Mahadev temple in Mehgaon for Ganesh immersion. After the immersion people present there drove them away from the pond then they returned to their home.

Later, the children again went there with his two other friends Sachin and Harshit who lived near their house to take bath.

Rescue swimmer Karu Choudhary said that as soon as he got the information, he rushed to the spot. Two boys were trapped in the mud whom he took out of the pond. After that he took out another two boys who were drowning in the pond, Choudhary added.

After the rescue, the local people took all the children to Mehgaon Hospital where the doctor declared them dead.

After the incident, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Rajesh Rathore said that people have expressed the possibility of more children being in the pond, in view of which the in-charge of the police station is searching the pond and a rescue team has also been called from Bhind.

Nonetheless, the major reason for this accident is said to be the negligence of the Mehgaon police. It is because no security arrangements were made on the banks of the pond despite having a festival of Ganesh immersion, the local said.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 08:12 PM IST