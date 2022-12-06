Madhya Pradesh: Four caught, gold worth Rs 60L seized in Gwalior

Representative Image | File Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The gold smugglers from whom the yellow material worth Rs 60 lakh was confiscated have revealed several facts to the police. The police said that they did not smuggle in gold to the city for the first time. They did it several times and they are in touch with many traders in the city, the police further said. They said that they had smuggled gold through domestic airport.

The Gwalior police caught four gold smugglers who carried the yellow material at the Gwalior airport. They smuggled in raw gold to Gwalior through an aircraft from Dubai.

The arrested culprits have been identified as Mohd Anees, Manzoor Alam, Anwar Ali and Risalat Ali. All of them are residents of Uttar Pradesh. They told the police that they had connections in Uttar Pradesh.

Risalat had been caught with gold in Indore. He said that he used to catch flight from Dubai and had his seats booked by paying premium rates.

When the flight landed at the domestic airport, it was not checked. So the smuggles bought the ticket of the Gwalior-bound flight.

They did it for ten times and brought in gold.

