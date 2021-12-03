Madhya Pradesh: Four booked for duping retired bank officer of Rs 36 lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman, her husband and two relatives were booked on Thursday for allegedly duping a retired bank officer of Rs 36 lakh in the name of selling a plot in Dwarkapuri area to him. The woman’s registry papers were also found to be forged. The police are searching for the accused.

According to Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Satish Kumar Dwivedi, 60-year-old Pakash Harman, a resident of Sanjeevpuri area of the city has lodged a complaint that he had made an agreement with one Mamta Solanki, her husband Ajay, sister Bharti and brother Nilesh to buy a plot in Vidur Nagar area in 2017.

According to the complainant, the accused had taken Rs 36 lakhs in instalments on the basis of forged agreement and registry of the plot. The complainant came to know about the forged registry following which he lodged a complaint with the police. The accused had told their address of Shajapur but they were not at the address when the complainant reached there. The police found that the registry presented by the accused was forged. A case under sections 420, 406, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of the IPC and started a search for them.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 12:17 AM IST