Madhya Pradesh: Four Arrested For Stealing Lentils From Agricultural Produce Market

Representative image

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): The Dehat police of have arrestedthree accused who had stolen 21 sacks of lentils fromagricultural produce market, located at Sagar Naka of Damoh, the police said. 21 sacks of lentils and a pick-up vehicle have been seized from the possession of the accused.

According to the Dehat police, on June 14, the complainant Jugal Kishore Gupta (28) resident of Avinash Colony inDamoh, lodged a case, stating that his agricultural produce was stolen from the shop on the intervening night of June 12 by an unidentified thief. 21 sacks of lentils had been stolen, he further said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Damoh, Rakesh Singh, took cognizance and directed the Dehat police station in-charge Satyendra Singh Rajput to probe the case. Was registered against unknown accused under Vi and taken into consideration. The police began probe and apprehended the accused on June 15. The accused were identified as Bhartu, Babu Chhapri and Dilip, all residents of Gaupura. 21 sacks of lentils worth around Rs 63 thousand and a pickup vehicle used in committing the theft have been seized.

The accused were taken into police custody and were produced in the court.