Madhya Pradesh: Battery-Operated Buses To Run Between Sagar & Bhopal

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Battery-operated buses will soon be shuttling from Sagar to Bhopal, official sources said on Saturday. Sources added that the batter-operated buses will be rolled out by the Sagar smart city project, and the contract for the same has been given to the company named “Green Cell”.

It is noteworthy that the initiative has been implemented due to the tireless efforts of the Urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh. The Green Cell company had been entrusted with the responsibility of operating battery-run buses from Bhopal to Indore, which turned out to be a success. Now, the company will manufacture buses which will run from Sagar to Bhopal, and will make three trips in a day.

The fare of these buses will be Rs 50 less than that charged by the Chartered bus company. As many as 12 such buses will run from Sagar to Bhopal and vice-versa. Each bus will boast of 45 seats and will take almost 3 and a half hours to reach Bhopal from Sagar and the other way round. As per information, the most impressive feature of these buses is that the driver will be monitored online. If the driver does not adhere to the driving rules, a warning siren will be raised automatically.