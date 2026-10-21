Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day: Three-Day Celebrations To Focus On Farmers & Farming |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The live concert of playback singer Monali Thakur and troupe from Mumbai will be the main attraction of this year's Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day celebrations. Madhya Pradesh will turn 70 on November 1 this year. A three-day grand celebration of the state's 70th Foundation Day will be held on Lal Parade Ground in the city.

The state government is celebrating 2026 Krishak Kalyan Varsh (Farmer Welfare Year). Accordingly, the Foundation Day celebrations will revolve around farmers and farming with Samridh Kisan - Samridh Rajya (Prosperous farmer - Prosperous state) as its central theme.

Monali Thakur is the recipient of National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the song, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, from the film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the song, Sawaar Loon, from the film Lootera.

The exhibitions focused on farmers and farming including use of modern techniques and natural and organic farming will also be part of the celebrations. Sectors allied to farming like dairying, fisheries and sericulture will also be in focus and so will be processing and marketing of farm produce.

Symposiums on farming-related issues will be organised in which experts from related fields will take part. Live demonstrations of innovative farming techniques are also planned. Successful farmers, agriculture entrepreneurs and cultivators who have perfected innovative techniques will be honoured at the event.

Cultural performances in the evenings on the second and the third day of the celebrations will also be themed on farming. Folk songs and dances related to agriculture including songs sung while sowing and harvesting crops and tribal dances celebrating crops will be performed.