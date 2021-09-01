Madhya Pradesh: Former Ranji captain Mohnish Mishra announces retirement from first-class cricket

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Ranji captain of Madhya Pradesh, Mohnish Mishra,37, announced his retirement from all formats of first-class cricket on Tuesday. He had written a letter to Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) on Saturday announcing the same, but due to two-day holiday (Sunday and Janmashtami), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recognised it on Tuesday. Reply from the BCCI is awaited, said Mishra.

Talking to Free Press, Mishra said, there was no cricket in past two years due to Covid-19. It made him realise that it was high time to move on from the first-class cricket. Though, he would happily play for other international league matches.

Mishra, in his letter to Sanjeev Rao, the secretary of MPCA, wrote, “Now I have realised that the time has come for me to retire from active playing so that promising youngsters get opportunities to represent Rewa Division and MPCA teams in various cricket tournaments.”

Mishra, in his 23-year-long career so far, has represented India at U-17 Asia cup and at U-19 World Cup. He has represented Rewa division at several state-level matches and Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association in national and Ranji matches.

The right-handed batsman and right-arm off-break bowler has played for Deccan Chargers and Pune Warriors at the Indian Premiere League (IPL) as well.

Mishra’s retirement from first-class cricket would mean that he would no more play international matches (all formats), Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Mushtaque Ali Trophy and all inter divisional cricket tournaments.

Mishra said, “I am open to playing all the international league matches that BCCI permits. I am also open to opportunities from the board and the MPCA whether it be playing or coaching.”

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 01:45 AM IST