Madhya Pradesh: Former MLA writes to Union Railway minister demanding stoppage of trains at Sehore station

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader and former member of legislative assembly (MLA) Ramesh Saxena has written a letter to the Union railway minister, Ashwini Vaishnav, demanding the stoppage of some trains at the Sehore station, workers of the Congress party said on Thursday.

In the letter, former MLA Saxena has mentioned that in the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic, the stoppage of many trains had been cancelled at the Sehore railway station. His statements continued to read that in light of the same, the general public of Sehore is facing a lot of inconvenience while travelling.

Listing the names of the trains, former MLA Saxena demanded that the Indore-Jabalpur overnight express, Indore-Bhopal Intercity express, Ambedkar Nagar-Prayagraj express and other trains must again be stopped at the Sehore railway station, as people of all classes, such as businessmen, students, working class people, labourers and farmers are facing inconvenience and have to turn to other modes of transport, which are costly.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Film actor Abhishek Bachchan in Sehore for shooting