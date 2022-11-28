Madhya Pradesh: Film actor Abhishek Bachchan in Sehore for shooting

FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Film actor Abhishek Bachchan visited Sehore on Sunday in connection with film shooting. Parts of film were shot in tehsil office area. A huge crowd was present at Tehsil Chauraha to see their favorite actor as people looked desperate to get his glimpse.

A remake of south Indian film KD is being made. Abhishek Bachchan reached Sehore for shooting of the film, which has been shot in many cities of Madhya Pradesh. Abhishek wore kurta payjama, sweater and muffler during the shooting. Special security arrangements were made in view of his arrival. No one was allowed near shooting site.

The tehsil office complex was cordoned off from all sides. Many films were shot in Sehore district. The film, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was shot here in which Akshay Kumar played lead role. Priyanka Chopra came for the shooting of Jai Gangajal. Ravi Kishan also came. Bobby Deol came to Budni and Sehore for the shooting of film Ashram. Panchayat was shot in Mahodia.

‘Was managed well’

Sehore joint collector Brijesh Saxena said, “Abhishek Bachchan had arrived for film shooting on Sunday. There was huge rush of fans to have his glimpse. It is natural thing. Police had provided security and everything was managed well.”

