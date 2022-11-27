Madhya Pradesh: 3 arrested for stealing gold chains in Sehore

FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The Sehore police have busted a gang comprising an autorickshaw driver and two of his accomplices for stealing gold chains from two women, the police said on Saturday. The police added that the arrested accused have committed similar crimes in Vidisha and Raisen too.

As per the statements of Kotwali police, the key accused in the case has been identified as Mushtaq Ansari, a native of Bhopal. The police registered a complaint after a woman of Bakhiyakhedi alleged that an autorockshaw driver offered to drop her up to some distance. When she sat inside the auto, two other women were also present inside it. As the woman reached her destination and deboarded, she realised her gold chain missing while the auto driver sped away.

Another such incident took place on November 8 after which SHO of Kotwali police station, Nalin Budholiya, constituted a team and began investigation. During investigation, it was revealed that an autorickshaw, driven by a suspicious man had gone towards Bhopal. On nabbing him, he identified himself as Mushtaq Ansari, a resident of Bhopal. When the police quizzed him, he confessed to committing them with two of his accomplices.

Both the female accomplices of Ansari identified themselves as native residents of Agra who came to Bhopal three months ago and indulged in criminal activities. Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayank Awasthi has announced a reward for the police team who apprehended the accused.