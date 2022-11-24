Madhya Pradesh: Former minister alleges police connivance in robberies

Imarti Devi Suman with ADG Srinivas | FP Photo

Gwalior:

With crime on the rise in Gwalior, former minister Imarti Devi alleged police connivance and said that they were responsible.

She alleged, two incidents, one in Dabra two days ago, where Rs 35 Lakh was robbed and other one where Rs one crore 20 lakh was stolen.

Imarti Devi met Additional Director General (ADG) of Police Srinivas Verma and mentioned the incidents and complained about the working style of police.

ADG Verma assured the former minister that he will look into this matter and make changes. Meanwhile, talking to the media, Imarti Devi made allegations against the police station in-charge of Dabra city. She alleged that crime was happening right under his nose, and he had turned a blind eye.