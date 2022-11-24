e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Former minister alleges police connivance in robberies

Madhya Pradesh: Former minister alleges police connivance in robberies

J Scindia supporter and former minister Imarti Devi questioned the police and called them as robbers and scoundrels

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
Imarti Devi Suman with ADG Srinivas | FP Photo
Gwalior:

With crime on the rise in Gwalior, former minister Imarti Devi alleged police connivance and said that they were responsible.

She alleged, two incidents, one in Dabra two days ago, where Rs 35 Lakh was robbed and other one where Rs one crore 20 lakh was stolen.

Imarti Devi met Additional Director General (ADG) of Police Srinivas Verma and mentioned the incidents and complained about the working style of police.

ADG Verma assured the former minister that he will look into this matter and make changes. Meanwhile, talking to the media, Imarti Devi made allegations against the police station in-charge of Dabra city. She alleged that crime was happening right under his nose, and he had turned a blind eye.

MP: BJP councillor close to Gwalior minister Bharat Singh Kushwah was beaten to death by his own...
article-image

