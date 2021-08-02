Madhya Pradesh: Former Indian women’s hockey team captain celebrates India’s victory against Australia

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Former captain of the Indian women’s hockey team and Arjuna awardee, Madhu Yadav, celebrated the entry of the women’s team entry into the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

She distributed sweets as well as enjoyed the moment along with junior hockey players and youths.

The Indian women's hockey team defeated the Australian team 1-0 in the quarter-finals. The performance of the team has forced everyone to cheer them up.

She said that the kind of performance that the Indian women's hockey team had shown against Australia, it seemed that the Indian women's hockey team would definitely bring a medal to the country.

It is the first time since 1980 that the Indian women's hockey team has made a place to the semi-finals in the Olympics.