Madhya Pradesh Forest Officer's Promotion To DFO Under Cloud After Lokayukta Raids, Assets Allegedly 228% Above Income | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The promotion of Satpura Tiger Reserve assistant director Sanjeev Sharma to the post of district forest officer (DFO) may hang in the balance after the Special Police Establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police informed the forest department about the disproportionate assets case against him.

The development comes two days after Lokayukta police raided his premises on Saturday.

The officer has been called to the Lokayukta office on Tuesday to record his statement.

A search operation was conducted on Saturday morning at the official residence and office of Sharma at Pachmarhi, as well as at his private residence in Chhindwara district.

Confidential information was received indicating that Sharma had amassed disproportionate assets in collusion with his wife and other private individuals. Superintendent of police (SP) Sunil Patidar said that preliminary verification indicated that Sharma's assets potentially exceeded his legitimate income by 228%.

He said that letters had been sent to the forest department about the action taken against the forest officer. A letter has been written to the banks, seeking information about bank accounts and their transactions, lockers and other related information.

A letter has been written to the public works department (PWD) to assess the valuation of the property. Letters have also been written to different departments, including revenue, forest and urban development, to provide the property details of the officer under investigation.

He said that 28 documents related to the purchase and sale of land have been recovered, and a valuation of the hotel and resort will be conducted. The total value of the assets is likely to increase as the investigation progresses.

Promotion proposal already sent to GoI

Senior officials of the department informed that the officer was scheduled to be promoted to the post of DFO.His promotion proposal has already been sent to the Government of India (GoI).

Now, the new development against him may hamper his promotion. Importantly, the department has to inform the GoI about the new development.

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