Madhya Pradesh Forest Department To Train Snake Catchers As State Records Up To 3,000 Snakebite Deaths Annually | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 2,000 to 3,000 people die of snakebite every year in Madhya Pradesh. The state government provides Rs 4 lakh as compensation in each case, with around Rs 80 crore disbursed annually on average.

To contain the snakebite incidents and ensure the safe rescue of snakes, the forest department has decided to provide professional training to self-styled snake catchers across the state.

The training will be given to them at Van Vihar National Park in batches of up to 50 individuals. The training of the first such batch will commence on Wednesday and will conclude on Friday.

During the first two days of training, self-styled snake catchers will be trained on how to safely catch snakes without harming them and keeping themselves safe. On the third day, their evaluation would be done and certificates would be provided, authorising them to rescue snakes in a professional manner.

The second batch training will commence on Nov 25 and will continue till Nov 27. Similarly, such training would continue in future also.

The idea is to develop trained snake rescuers in every district of the state. During training, snake catchers will also be informed about the wide variety of snakes found in the state.

Van Vihar director Vijay Kumar told Free Press that once the snake catchers get trained and pass the evaluation test, including viva, their registration will be done.

Their information will be fed into the 'Shivaa' app, which has been designed to facilitate common people to avail the help of snake catchers. The common people would be encouraged to use this app and on seeing a snake, they could raise an alert.

The app would have information on snake catchers living within a 10 km area. The snake catcher at the nearest place would respond to the alert raised by the individual and reach the spot to rescue the snake.

The photos and videos of rescuing snakes and their safe release have to be uploaded on the 'Shivaa' app, which would also act as a monitoring medium.

Around 300 names received for training

Before starting the first batch training programme, Van Vihar authorities have written letters to all departments, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Home Guards to forward the names of snake rescuers. Around 300 names of self-styled snake catchers have been received so far.

Training programme under CM's guidance

Principal chief conservator of forests, wildlife, Samita Rajora said that it is under the guidance of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav that the snake rescuers' training programme has been designed.

The trained snake rescuers would be authorised to rescue snakes and release them safely at suitable places.

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