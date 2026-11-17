Bhopal Police Arrest Gambian Student For Allegedly Exploiting Married Woman On Promise Of Marriage | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Gambian national was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually exploiting a 34-year-old married woman on the promise of marriage. The suspect, identified as Bubakar Jalo, established physical relations with the woman several times after assuring her that he would marry her once she was divorced by her husband.

According to reports, the woman, a city resident, met Jalo around a year ago when she ran a fast-food stall with her husband. Jalo frequently visited the stall and the two became friends.

The woman told police that her husband had an affair with another woman and filed for divorce. After learning about the situation, Jalo promised to marry her once she was divorced.

In February 2026, he visited her house in her husband's absence and established physical relations with her on the assurance of marriage. He continued to sexually exploiting her on several occasions.

The woman recently discovered that Jalo was also involved in an affair with another woman in Bhopal. On November 14, she visited his residence with her brother Khemchand to confront him. However, Jalo manhandled her, following which they returned and approached police.

Kolar police station incharge Sanjay Soni said a case has been registered and the suspect had been arrested. Bubakar Jalo is a BCom student and had come to India on a student visa. The Gambian Embassy has been informed about his arrest, Soni added.

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