Madhya Pradesh Forest Department Prepares Major Cheetah Security Plan After Fatal Shooting, Proposes Check Posts And Increased Patrolling | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The forest department has prepared a blueprint for a comprehensive security plan covering the entire cheetah landscape. The plan, which is in its final stage, focuses on strengthening security measures and improving coordination among forest, police and administrative officials.

Speaking to Free Press, a senior forest officer connected with the project said that as far as the cheetah protection plan for the entire cheetah landscape is concerned, it focuses on better security measures by plugging the loopholes.

It also aims to ensure that no untoward incident happens to any other cheetah in the future.

Sources added that there are plans to come up with temporary check posts in territorial forests to monitor any unauthorised entry or movement of poachers. It pitches for increased patrolling.

Recently, a male cheetah died after being shot with a muzzle gun in the Morena territorial forest area. It was after this that the forest department swung into action and worked on a broader security plan for cheetahs in the cheetah landscape.

The forest officers say that cheetahs would not remain confined to Kuno National Park and they would move into other areas to create their territories. In such a situation, elaborate security measures need to be rolled out.

Forest department sources said that successful breeding of cheetahs is taking place in Kuno and in the coming time, more cheetahs would be released into the wild. This is the reason that a broader cheetah landscape security plan is needed.