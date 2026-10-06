Madhya Pradesh Forensic Labs Run With Just 10% Staff, Shortage Hits Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam Implementation | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh's forensic labs are functioning with barely 10% of their sanctioned staff strength, affecting implementation of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA). Against 2,003 required posts in the department, only 240 experts are currently working.

The shortage has prompted Police Headquarters (PHQ) to seek support from the National Forensic University. The state police has around 61 forensic vans operating across the state. The vans reach crime scenes, but do not have a sufficient number of ‘competent’ experts.

Sometimes experts from neighbouring districts are called for expert opinion. With only 240 experts currently working in the department, the existing staff are under considerable pressure. They are handling a heavy workload to meet departmental and court timelines.

Recently, in a meeting held with officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, state officials presented their proposal. PHQ has formulated a plan to address the shortage by coordinating with NFU Gujarat.

The PHQ will take the services of technicians working at the university and pay them accordingly.

Meanwhile, the PHQ will complete the recruitment process, which usually takes two or more years.

Crime-scene labs on wheels

Mobile forensic vans (MFVs) are specialised, lab-equipped vehicles deployed by police departments to perform on-the-spot scientific investigations and speed up the criminal justice system.

Experts can examine physical and digital evidence directly at the crime scene rather than immediately sending samples to distant laboratories.

These vans are fitted with high-intensity forensic light sources (including UV and fluorescence options) to detect biological fluids and latent fingerprints.

What the BSA changes

The law has replaced the Indian Evidence Act, 1872. It expands the rules for accepting electronic and digital records as valid evidence.

The core objective of the law is to modernise India's evidentiary framework, embrace digital and electronic records, remove archaic colonial terminology, and speed up criminal trials.

It applies to all judicial proceedings in or before any court, including courts-martial, though it explicitly excludes affidavits presented to any court or officer and proceedings before arbitrators.