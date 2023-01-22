Madhya Pradesh: Foggy conditions, drizzle in parts of the state; IMD forecasts light showers in next few days

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People in parts of Madhya Pradesh including capital Bhopal woke up to a foggy Sunday morning, while Rewa and Satna districts in eastern part of the state recorded drizzles, an official from the India Meteorological Department said.

Due to western disturbance over northern parts of India, an induced cyclonic circulation formed over south-west Rajasthan which was causing south-easterly and at times southerly winds, IMD's Bhopal office senior meteorologist HS Pandey said.

This has turned the weather cloudy in parts of MP, bringing relief to people from the cold and is likely to continue for about a week, he said.

According to the IMD, light showers are expected at isolated places on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Shallow to moderate fog confining the visibility to 200 to 500 metres was witnessed in Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Chhattarpur and Katni districts, the official said.

Besides, shallow fog contained the visibility to 500 to 1,000 meters in Bhopal, Damoh and Shivpuri districts, he said.

Satna and Rewa in east MP recorded light showers of 1.8 mm and around 1 mm respectively in the last 24 hours, the meteorologist said.

Datia records lowest temperature

Datia recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius in Madhya Pradesh.

In other parts of the state, barring Gwalior, the minimum temperature remained above 10 degrees Celsius, bringing some respite to people from the biting cold conditions, he said.

A few days back, the minimum temperature in almost the entire state was below 10 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.