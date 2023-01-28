Madhya Pradesh: Fog engulfs parts of the state, drizzles expected, says IMD

Representative Image | BL Soni/File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dense fog enveloped many parts of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning and brought visibility to a "naught" in Jabalpur district, said the India Meteorological Department, predicting drizzles and cloudy weather in the next 72 hours.

"Visibility was recorded at 0 metres at 7 am in Jabalpur district. It rose to 50 metres and 300 metres at 7.30 am and 8.30 am respectively," senior scientist Mamta Yadav from IMD's Bhopal centre said.

The weather remained foggy in other districts, including Bhopal, Ujjain, Damoh, Malajkhand area in Balaghat, Khajuraho in Chhatarpur and Umaria in the morning, she said.

Gwalior the coldest

The official said the lowest minimum temperature of 4.3 degrees Celsius in the state was recorded at Gwalior.

Western disturbances bringing showers

A western disturbance, characterised by warm moist air, is likely to start impacting Madhya Pradesh from Sunday, bringing in some light showers and cloudy weather for the next two or three days, she said.

The western disturbance is also expected to push up the temperatures a bit, said the IMD official, adding that the weather will likely become colder after three days.

The state remained dry in the last 24 hours, Yadav said.

Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places, IMD read.