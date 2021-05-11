Madhya Pradesh: Floating corpses now in the Panna river creates panic among villagers

Bhopal/Panna: Human corpses were found floating in a river in Nandanpur village of Panna district on Tuesday. As the incident came a day after similar incident in Buxar of Bihar, it created panic among villagers. They suspected that these corpses were of Covid patients.

Though local media, quoting villagers, claimed that at least six bodies were found floating in the river, police claimed that only two bodies were found floating.

Nandanpur, under Dharampur police station, is around 80-km from Panna. According to villagers, bodies were spotted six days back floating in Kunj river which flows through the village and meets Ken. Villagers claimed that they tried to contact local administration and inform them about these bodies but no one listened to them.

On Tuesday, a section of journalists visited the village and later informed the police about the bodies. Soon a team from Dharampur police station reached the village and fished out the bodies.