Madhya Pradesh: Five persons killed in road mishap in Rajgarh district

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Five persons were killed and two sustained injuries after the auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling was hit by a Toofan taxi in Rajgarh on Thursday.

The incident took place on Beora road, around 3KM from Rajgarh town.

According to information, seven persons were travelling in the auto-rickshaw. They were going to Rajgarh.

The eyewitness said a stray dog suddenly came in front of the auto-rickshaw. In an attempt to save the dog, the auto-rickshaw driver applied a brake and lost control over the vehicle.

The vehicle collided head on with a Toofan taxi which was coming from the opposite direction.

The police said that five persons died on the spot, while two sustained serious injuries. The condition of one of the injured is critical and he has been referred to Bhopal.

The deceased have been identified as Panna Lal Tanwar, 70, Prabhulal Tanwar, 30, Mor Singh, 65, Parvati Bai, 70 and Santara Bai 40.

The police said that a case had been registered and investigation was on.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 01:02 PM IST