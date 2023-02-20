Madhya Pradesh: Five of family booked for duping kin of Rs 20 lakh

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Parwalia Sadak police station staff have registered a case of fraud against five members of a family for duping their kin of compensation amount worth Rs 20 lakh, the police said on Monday.

Station House Officer Rachna Mishra said that the complainant Hemraj Ahirwar, (42), approached them on Sunday. His late mother Kalabai lived in Parwalia village. In 2013, she had to vacate her house along with her family as a road was to be constructed in the area.

A provision of compensation amount of Rs 20.94 lakh was declared for every member of the family. Except Kalabai, all her kin - Veerbhan, Achal Singh, Radheshyam, Reshambai and Ramsingh Ahirwar - claimed compensation amount. However, all the five persons forged documents and signed on Kalabai’s behalf to claim her compensation amount too.

When Kalabai’s son Hemraj came to know about it, he went to Parwalia Sadak Police Station and lodged a complaint against all the accused. The matter is being probed, SHO Mishra said.

