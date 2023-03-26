 Madhya Pradesh: Five held for hunting bear, deer in Kanha National Park
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Five held for hunting bear, deer in Kanha National Park

Madhya Pradesh: Five held for hunting bear, deer in Kanha National Park

The accused were nabbed with the help of a dog squad.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, March 26, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
article-image

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): The forest officials of Kanha National Park nabbed five persons for hunting bear and deer by electrocuting them through means of a live wire, official sources said on Sunday.

The accused were nabbed with the help of a dog squad.

Forest officer Kandarp Bhatt told the media that several villagers, who were on their way to pick up mahua inside the forest spotted a bear and two chital deer lying dead in the forest. They also found a wire lying close to their carcass. The villagers informed the forest officials who deployed dog squad to apprehend the accused.

The dog squad led the forest officials’ team to the house of Hare Singh (52), located a kilometre away from the incident spot. When Hare Singh was questioned by the forest officials, he confessed to committing the crime and also told the officials about the involvement of four of his other accomplices in the act.

The other accused were identified as Kamlesh Maneshwar, Umesh Tilgaam, Roshanlaal and Ajay Singh. The accused were handed over to police, who were then produced in the court on Saturday. The court sent all of them to jail thereafter.

Read Also
Balaghat aircraft crash: Probe team from Mumbai takes feedback on reading box, cockpit
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Nadda asks booth presidents to woo voters with facts and stats of MP's development

Bhopal: Nadda asks booth presidents to woo voters with facts and stats of MP's development

MP: Why is BJP chief JP Nadda's Madhya Pradesh visit crucial?

MP: Why is BJP chief JP Nadda's Madhya Pradesh visit crucial?

Overheard in Bhopal: Flirty boss and Resorting to religion

Overheard in Bhopal: Flirty boss and Resorting to religion

Alirajpur: ‘Rahul Gandhi is fighting the battle of truth’

Alirajpur: ‘Rahul Gandhi is fighting the battle of truth’

Madhya Pradesh: Senior women’s inter-district cricket championship begins, Narmadapuram win first...

Madhya Pradesh: Senior women’s inter-district cricket championship begins, Narmadapuram win first...