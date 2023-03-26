Madhya Pradesh: Five held for hunting bear, deer in Kanha National Park

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): The forest officials of Kanha National Park nabbed five persons for hunting bear and deer by electrocuting them through means of a live wire, official sources said on Sunday.

The accused were nabbed with the help of a dog squad.

Forest officer Kandarp Bhatt told the media that several villagers, who were on their way to pick up mahua inside the forest spotted a bear and two chital deer lying dead in the forest. They also found a wire lying close to their carcass. The villagers informed the forest officials who deployed dog squad to apprehend the accused.

The dog squad led the forest officials’ team to the house of Hare Singh (52), located a kilometre away from the incident spot. When Hare Singh was questioned by the forest officials, he confessed to committing the crime and also told the officials about the involvement of four of his other accomplices in the act.

The other accused were identified as Kamlesh Maneshwar, Umesh Tilgaam, Roshanlaal and Ajay Singh. The accused were handed over to police, who were then produced in the court on Saturday. The court sent all of them to jail thereafter.