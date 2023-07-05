Madhya Pradesh: Firm Installs Mobile Tower Without Land Owner’s Nod

FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): There are complaints against a mobile tower company that they have installed a tower on a piece of land without permission of the land owner.

The incident was reported from Beerpur village Panchayat in Satna district.

When the Panchayat came to know of it, they have stuck a flyer to the mobile tower, but the company has yet to give any notice to the notice.

According to reports, the land on which the tower was installed belongs to Ram Sajeevan Choudhary who submitted a written complaint to the Panchayat on November 18, last year.

Afterwards, the village Panchayat stuck a notice to the tower installed by the company.

Nevertheless, the tower company did not take any action on the issue.

When the officials of the tower company went to the village to operate the tower, the village Panchayat objected to installation of the tower and sought a written order for it.

The company has, however, failed to show any order issued by the district administration in the name of Panchayat for installing the tower.

President of Sarpanch Sangh Shivendra Singh Parihar said that a resident of Beerpur village Panchayat, Ramjeevan Choudhary, had submitted an application to the Panchayat.

In the application, he said that the tower company has installed a tower on his land without permission.

On receiving the complaint, the Panchayat put a notice on the tower.