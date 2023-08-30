 Madhya Pradesh: FIR Against Digvijaya Singh In Damoh On Charges Of Disturbing Communal Harmony
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: FIR Against Digvijaya Singh In Damoh On Charges Of Disturbing Communal Harmony

Madhya Pradesh: FIR Against Digvijaya Singh In Damoh On Charges Of Disturbing Communal Harmony

The incident stems from an event that took place on August 27 at the Jain Tirth Kundalpur, where members of the Bajrang Dal allegedly created a disturbance.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been lodged against former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh in Damoh over his alleged comments of "placing a statue of Lord Shiva by Bajrang Dal" at the Jain Temple. The case was registered at the Damoh City Kotwali Police Station Tuesday night under sections 177, 505 (2), and 153-A, on charges of disturbing communal harmony.

The incident stems from a tweet by Digvijaya Singh, where he mentioned a discussion about placing a statue of Lord Shiva by Bajrang Dal at the Jain Temple in Damoh. It's worth noting that this isn't the first time Digvijaya Singh has been involved in controversial statements. Previously, he had also tweeted about Savarkar in Indore, causing a similar uproar.

Read Also
MP: Principal, Others Get Bail In Damoh's Ganga Jamna School Hijab Row
article-image

The situation escalated further when tweets were directed to the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and the Director General of Police, urging immediate action by the administration.

The application filed by Shambhu Vishwakarma, who is the Bajrang Dal's district coordinator, prompted the investigation, and after reviewing the inquiry report submitted by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), the case was formally registered.

The allegations and subsequent actions have garnered attention, as legal proceedings commence.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 3 Dead, Several Injured After Bus Collides With Pick-Up Truck In Seoni
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Caught On Cam: Villagers Harass Sick Leopard, Click Selfies With It In MP's Dewas; Forest Officials...

Caught On Cam: Villagers Harass Sick Leopard, Click Selfies With It In MP's Dewas; Forest Officials...

Madhya Pradesh: 5 Workers Die Of Poisonous Gas Leakage At Food Factory In Morena

Madhya Pradesh: 5 Workers Die Of Poisonous Gas Leakage At Food Factory In Morena

Madhya Pradesh: FIR Against Digvijaya Singh In Damoh On Charges Of Disturbing Communal Harmony

Madhya Pradesh: FIR Against Digvijaya Singh In Damoh On Charges Of Disturbing Communal Harmony

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Dead, Several Injured After Bus Collides With Pick-Up Truck In Seoni

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Dead, Several Injured After Bus Collides With Pick-Up Truck In Seoni

MP Viral Video: Headmaster Throws Booze Party At School Campus, Calls Woman Dancer

MP Viral Video: Headmaster Throws Booze Party At School Campus, Calls Woman Dancer