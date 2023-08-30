Madhya Pradesh: FIR Against Digvijaya Singh In Damoh On Charges Of Disturbing Communal Harmony

Representative image

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been lodged against former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh in Damoh over his alleged comments of "placing a statue of Lord Shiva by Bajrang Dal" at the Jain Temple. The case was registered at the Damoh City Kotwali Police Station Tuesday night under sections 177, 505 (2), and 153-A, on charges of disturbing communal harmony.

The incident stems from a tweet by Digvijaya Singh, where he mentioned a discussion about placing a statue of Lord Shiva by Bajrang Dal at the Jain Temple in Damoh. It's worth noting that this isn't the first time Digvijaya Singh has been involved in controversial statements. Previously, he had also tweeted about Savarkar in Indore, causing a similar uproar.

The situation escalated further when tweets were directed to the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and the Director General of Police, urging immediate action by the administration.

The application filed by Shambhu Vishwakarma, who is the Bajrang Dal's district coordinator, prompted the investigation, and after reviewing the inquiry report submitted by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), the case was formally registered.

The allegations and subsequent actions have garnered attention, as legal proceedings commence.

