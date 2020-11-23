Madhya Pradesh: FIR against 2 Netflix officials for hurting religious sentiments intentionally

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh police has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against two officials of OTT (Over The Top) platform Netflix on Tuesday under section 295 A that is related to hurting religious sentiments intentionally.

The FIR was lodged in Civil Lines police station in Rewa district on Wednesday. BJP Youth Wing leader had lodged a formal complaint on Monday against kissing scenes in the web series ‘A suitable Boy’ filmed in a temple complex.

Later, home Minister Narottam Mishra had said that the scenes in the web series were highly objectionable. Mishra had instructed the police officials to examine the matter and see what action could be taken against the OTT platform, producer and director of the movie.

FIR has been registered against the person mentioned in the complaint lodged by the BJP leader Gaurav Tiwari. He had named VP Content, Netflix Monika Shergil and director, public policies Ambika Khurana.

Home minister Narottam Mishra said that the officials of home and department of law examined the case and concluded that it was a fit case for hurting religious sentiments. FIR has been registered against officials of the Netflix under section 295 A.

Other right-wing groups have also started demanding removal of objectionable scenes from the web series. Convener of Sanskriti Bachao Manch has demanded that objectionable scenes should be removed immediately as it encourages love jihad.

In controversial scene, a hindu girl could be seen kissing a muslim man in a temple premises. The six-part web series is based on a novel written by Vikram Seth and shot around Maheshwar Ghats. The series A Suitable Boy was released by Netflix on 26 July, 2020.