Madhya Pradesh: Film screening, workshop on Mandala Art on 2-day on the second day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Poet Farhat Shahzad from US recited a ghazal, ‘Pyar Ghadi Bhar Ka Bhi Bahut Hai, Jhootha Sachha Mat Socha Kar’ at Rabindranath Tagore University (RNTU) during mushaira held here on Friday.

It was part of the second day of the four-day literature, music and art festival -Vishwarang 2021 - organised by RNTU.

Mumbai’s Shayar Shakeel Azmi presented his poem, ‘Aankh Milti Hi Nahi Chal Mein Aa Jata Hai, Dil Parinda Hai Tere Jaal Mein Aa Jata Hai; Tere Rone Ki Khabar Rakhti Hain Aankhein Meri, Tere Aansu Mein Rumaal Aa Jata Hai’, which captivated the audience.

Poet Vadra Vasti hosted the mushaira in which many eminent poets including Alok Shrivastava, Nusrat Mehndi, Shaad Jalandhar, Khushbeer Singh, Iqbal Ansar recited their verses. Minister Kamal Patel took part.

Besides, workshops on painting, mask making, kite flying, colour mixing, pottery were organised under Children's Fair Carnival. Different activities were taught to children.

A children's movie, Pahuna: The Little Visitors, was screened at Vishwarang. It is is an Indian-Nepali language film produced by Priyanka Chopra and directed by Pakhi Tyrewala. The film narrates the story of the hardships and survival of three children separated from their families while fleeing the political instability and complex environment in Nepal. Following the screening, the film's co-producer Pragya Rathore talked about the nuances related to film making and children’s cinema.

A workshop on mandala art was organised for children. Mandala artist Pooja Jalori taught children how to make simple mandala designs. She said that a doodle pen, compass and scale are needed to make mandala art. “Mandala art is also called meditative art or therapeutic art because mandala design calms your mind,” the artist said.

