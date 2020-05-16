Madhya Pradesh: Files should not be sent to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan directly, orders General Administration Department

The General Administration Department (GAD) issued an order asking ministers not to send files directly to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The order was issued after agriculture minister Kamal Patel sent a file directly to Chouhan.

The files are sent to the Chief Minister through the Chief Secretary. But, after becoming a minister, Patel was directly sending files to Chouhan. The files directly sent to the CMO had to be re-sent to the Chief Secretary.

Patel recently sent a file, related to increase the limit of procurement of gram and mustard, directly to the Chief Minister’s Office for approval.

After this incident, it was decided that additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries should be given clear instructions about sending files to CMO.

According to GAD’s order, the departments which have ministers will send files to the departments concerned which will give their opinions on it.

Once the departments concerned give their opinion, the files will be sent to the CMO through the Chief Secretary.

The departments which have no ministers have to take opinion from the departments whose opinion is required for a particular case.

Once their opinion is received, the files will be sent to the CMO through the Chief Secretary.

The files containing cases, to be put up before the cabinet, should get the approval of the minister and the opinion of the department with which a case is related. Such files will be put up before the cabinet through the minister.