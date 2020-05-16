Madhya Pradesh: Corona spreads to 15 new districts in ten days due to labourers

The long haul of lockdown has failed to check the coronavirus from burning its way to those areas which have so far remained out its fury.

As corona patients have been found in 45 districts, only seven districts are out of its way.

No corona cases have so far been reported from Balaghat, Chhatarpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Niwari, Rajgarh and Singhrauli. The virus has raged through 15 new districts during the past ten days. Many a migrant labourer has been inflicted with the virus in these districts.

The government is taking precautions that the number of labourers does not shot up in these districts.

After the arrival of migrant labourers, the cases of corona have been reported from Damoh, Seoni, Panna, Mandla, Guna, Dindori, Sidhi, Datia, Shahdol, Anuppur, Harda, Tikamgarh, Ashoknagar, Sheopur and Umaria.

The administration has been asked to pay special attention to those districts where the infection has yet to spread.

If labourers return from other states, the disease may spread to these districts too, so the officials have been asked to take all the precautions.

There are eight districts where there is not corona patient, and efforts are being made, that there happen to be no new cases in these districts.

The districts which do not have patients are Badwani, Agar, Shajapur, Sheopur, Harda, Anuppur, Shahdol and Alirajpur

The government is all set to ease the rules in these districts during the lockdown 4.0. Additional chief secretary health Mohd Suleman said most of the corona cases were reported from those districts where migrant labourers arrived.

According to Suleman, the patients are from Ahmadabad, Mumbai and Delhi. He said labourers as well as patients were being tested, and the district administration was told to quarantine those labourers.