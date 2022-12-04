Madhya Pradesh: Felicitation ceremony organised for specially-abled on World Disability Day

FP Photo |

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): A felicitation ceremony to honour the specially-abled persons on the occasion of World Disability day was organised in the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Bhavan of Sironj town in Vidisha on Saturday, with the coordinated efforts of Janpad panchayat and municipality council. Member of legislative Assembly (MLA), Umakant Sharma was invited as the Chief guest on the occasion, who addressed the ceremony. MLA Sharma first felicitated those specially-abled persons who were senior citizens. Thereafter, in his address, he said that being disabled is not a disease, but merely a medical condition.

Continuing his statements, MLA Sharma said that many people are physically disabled since childhood, while some of them meet fatal accidents and contract the medical condition. Furthermore, he expressed his gratitude towards everyone who lends contribution in serving the specially-abled persons. He said that serving the specially-abled is not an easy task and then also thanked those doctors who have played a pivotal role in wiping out diseases such as Polio. On the occasion, MLA Sharma also distributed motorized cycles, tricycles as well as wheel-chairs, crutches and other equipment to the specially-abled persons present in the ceremony.