Madhya Pradesh: Felicitation ceremony organised for journalists in Sironj

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): The Journalists’ Union of Madhya Pradesh organised a felicitation ceremony for the journalists hailing from various districts of the state at the Suraj marriage garden of Sironj town of Vidisha on Friday.

Member of legislative assembly (MLA) and former cabinet minister Jaywardhan Singh was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

Lighting of lamps and worship of goddess Saraswati marked the commencement of the felicitation ceremony. Post this, the journalist’ union kept a demand before former cabinet minister Singh for the provision of journalists' colony as well as a separate building for them.

Following this, Dr Naveen Anand as well as other dignitaries also addressed the attendees of the ceremony. Journalists from Bhopal, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Bhopal, Guna and Ashoknagar ensured their participation in the ceremony, who were felicitated by former cabinet minister Singh. Singh handed over certificates as well as gifts to all the journalists.

Towards the end of the ceremony, former minister Singh also assured of redressal of issues being faced by all the journalists and also stated to make every possible effort for the implementation of Journalists’ protection act.