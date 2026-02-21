Madhya Pradesh February 21, 2026, Weather Update: Rains & Clouds To Stay For The Weekend; Mild Sun Makes Picnic-Perfect Weather In Bhopal, Indore

Upper Lake Bhopal | FP

Bhopal/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Clouds and rain are here to stay for the weekend. A new system is getting active, and the weather is likely to change on February 23 and 24. South-eastern district of Madhya Pradesh like, Singrauli and Mandloi will see more impact.

On Friday, it rained in more than 20 districts of the state including Bhopal, Indore, due to a cyclonic circulation (cyclone) and the activity of the trough line.

Bhopal, Indore weather

The three-day light rain in Bhopal and Indore dipped the day and night temperatures. After drizzle on Friday night, denizens in both these cities woke up to cloudy morning on Saturday as well. Sun played hide and seek in the clouds, making the weather pleasant for an outing with friends and family.

February Flip

After intense sun and rising temperatures in first half of February, the weather flipped around Feb 18-19, when it rained in half of Madhya Pradesh.

During 24 hours it rained in more than 20 districts including Raisen, Bhopal, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Indore Ratlam, Dhar and Mandsaur.

The untimely rains and hailstorm hit standing crops in regions like Ratlam, Shajapur, Ujjain due to strong storm. Farmers across atleast 20 districts are expected to suffer crop loss due to sudden change in weather.

The state government has also started a survey. Revenue officials are in the field to survey the affected crops and fix the compensation accordingly.

The weather is likely to remain unchanged this week.

Weather forecast for next two days:

February 22: No rain alert. It may be cloudy on this day.

February 23: Rain is expected due to the impact of the system in the southern parts like Balaghat, Chhindwara, Seoni and South-eastern districts like Annuppur, Dindori and Singrauli.