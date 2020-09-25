Madhya Pradesh: Fearing by-poll announcement, government transfers 90 police officers to places of its choice

Sensing that Election Commission may announce polling dates for by-polls in MP along with Bihar assembly elections, the state government issued transfer orders of police personnel on a large scale on early Friday morning.
The state government transferred 90 police officers including 19 additional SPs rank officers and 71 DSP rank officers in two separate orders. Normally, the offices open at 11 am but the orders issued were issued on Friday early morning. The Congress leaders objected to the act and filed complaint with Election Commission for cancellation of transfer orders.
On late Thursday evening, there were reports that EC could announce election dates on Friday. By-elections are to be held in 28 assembly constituencies in MP. Election Commission announced the dates for Bihar polls but made no announcement for by-polls in MP. It said the dates for by-polls in MP will be decided on September 29. The Congress party levelled serious allegation against the government and said it seeks to win by-polls with the help of officers not by people’s mandate.
The Congress spokesperson JP Dhanopia filed the complaint to the chief electoral officer to cancel the orders. He added that the poll dates will be announced on September 29 and the transfers will become invalid because officers will not be able to join the new postings by then as election code of conduct will come into force. Sources said the state government will announce the transfers of administrative officers shortly.
Irregularities surface
In hastily made transfers, many irregularities have surfaced. For instance, SDOP Neetu Thakur posted in Berasiya (Bhopal) was transferred a year back. But home department records still show her to be Berasiya SDOP. This is despite the fact that two officers Ankit Jaiswal (trainee IPS officer) and Manikmani Kumawat served as Berasiya SDOP and were transferred. At present, KK Verma is the SDOP of Berasiya sub division.
