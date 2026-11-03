Madhya Pradesh FDA Files 150 Prosecution Cases, Suspends 21 Food Licences In Month-Long Anti-Adulteration Drive, Seizes Items Worth ₹1.32 Crore

Madhya Pradesh FDA Files 150 Prosecution Cases, Suspends 21 Food Licences Across MP In Month-Long Anti-Adulteration Drive, Seizes Items Worth ₹1.32 Crore | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has filed 150 prosecution cases under the Food Safety and Standards Act in courts and suspended 21 licences in Madhya Pradesh during an anti-adulteration drive launched from October 1 to November 1 during the Navratri and Dussehra festival.

Besides, seizures worth Rs 1.32 crore were made during raids and inspections. In all, 2,243 samples were collected for testing.

This included 875 milk product samples, 394 salted snack samples, gram flour and edible oil samples and 975 other food item samples.

In Chhindwara, two restaurants were sealed while two licences were suspended. A fine of Rs 29 lakh was imposed against six dairies in Bhind. In Morena, 3,000 kg of sorbitol was seized.

Lead was found in Paras Ghee, so its sale was banned in Shivpuri. In Narmadapuram, six ghee brands were banned. About 700 kg of cottage cheese was seized in Bhopal while two sweets shops were sealed in Satna.

The FDA has issued an advisory for people ahead of Diwali. As per the advisory, consumers are warned not to purchase packaged items with tampered, missing or manipulated expiry dates.

Consumers are urged to inspect all labels and avoid buying food packets that show signs of scraping, overwriting or double-labelling.