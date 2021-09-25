Madhya Pradesh: Father performs jawan’s last rites

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): The mortal remains of the Jawan Lokendira Singh who laid down his life in Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir were consigned to flames in Gawakheda in Ashta with full honours n Saturday.

His father Kamal Singh Thakur performed his last rites. His body was brought to his village so that his relatives could have the glimpse of the Jawan’s body.

A pall of gloom descended on the village. Hundreds of people gathered at his house to have a glimpse of the Jawan.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, former PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma, local legislator Raghunath Singh, BJP’s district president Ravi Malviya and other politician paid tribute to the martyr.

Kamal Singh Thakur is a farmer who has four acres. Lokendra who was married a year ago joined the Indian Army four years ago.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11:34 PM IST