Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11:34 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Father performs jawan’s last rites

Villagers bid tearful farewell to braveheart
FP News Service
Body of martyred Jawan |

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): The mortal remains of the Jawan Lokendira Singh who laid down his life in Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir were consigned to flames in Gawakheda in Ashta with full honours n Saturday.

His father Kamal Singh Thakur performed his last rites. His body was brought to his village so that his relatives could have the glimpse of the Jawan’s body.

A pall of gloom descended on the village. Hundreds of people gathered at his house to have a glimpse of the Jawan.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, former PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma, local legislator Raghunath Singh, BJP’s district president Ravi Malviya and other politician paid tribute to the martyr.

Kamal Singh Thakur is a farmer who has four acres. Lokendra who was married a year ago joined the Indian Army four years ago.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11:34 PM IST
Free Press Journal