Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Fail To Book Slots For Selling Moong

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The office-bearers of the Revolutionary Farmers and Workers’ Association have said they failed to book slots for sale of Moong (green gram).

They recently met collector Neeraj Kumar Singh and informed him about their problems.

The Central Government announced that procurement of Moong (green grams) on MSP would start from June 12, but the process for it has not yet started on the portal.

They urged Singh to solve their problems as early as possible.

Deputy director of agriculture department JR Hedau was also present during the meeting.

The office-bearers of the organisation, including its national president Leeladhar Singh Rajput, national treasurer Rameshwar Meena, state president Briojmohan Patel, district president Harpal Singh Solanki and others were present during the meeting with the collector.

Solanki informed the collector that the slots were not booked for procurement of Moong (green gram) on minimum support price (MSP).

When the farmers were trying to book slots for selling Moong, the portal was did not show the slot for Moong crop.

If this situation continues for a long time, the farmers will not be able to sell their produce, Solanki said.

The government should complete all the formalities, so that they may begin the process for procuring Moong, the farmers said.

The farmers reportedly told the collector that when the government had surveyed the farmlands through satellite, the officials did not find Moog crops there.

The representatives of the association told the collector that payment should be made against sale of wheat on MSP.

They also demanded the administration to provide fertiliser and seeds on time and ten hours power supply for irrigating their fields.

The collector assured the farmers that their problems would soon be solved, and that the banks had been told to make payment as early as possible.

