Madhya Pradesh: Fake fertilizer supplied amid shortage of fertilizer in Morena, over 90 sacks seized

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Fake fertilizers are now being given to farmers amid the shortage of fertilizers in the home district of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Notably, Jogendra Singh and Makhan Singh Gurjar, farmers of Nawab Singh Ka Pura village of Mahtauli Panchayat under Banmour tehsil of the district, had come to Banmour town on Monday to take manure along with about half a hundred farmers.

The farmers bought sacks of NPK fertilizers from Dilip Krishi Seva Kendra located in Banmour town.

Farmers went to their respective villages after taking manure.

When the farmers put manure in their fields before the sowing of wheat, they smelled something fishy.

Some farmers rubbed the grains of NPK fertilizer on their hands, and it turned into ashes.

The farmers understood that the shopkeeper had given them sacks of fake fertilizer after taking full money.

On Tuesday evening, over a hundred farmers gathered and reached the Morena Collectorate office and registered a complaint.

Collector V Kartkeya immediately sent SDM Sanjeev Kumar and a team to the spot. He also sent a team of the Revenue Department to the spot.

about 90 sacks of NPK fake fertilizers have been recovered and action was taken at Dilip Krishi Seva Kendra.

The Tehsildar ordered to seal the shop and godown.

Wednesday, December 01, 2021