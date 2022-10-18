Madhya Pradesh: Fair price shops with no salesmen will be operated by SHGs

Representational pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For smooth operation of fair-price shops in state, the Cabinet decided on Monday that those fair price shops in the state where there are no salesmen and the eligible Self-Help Groups (SHGs) have given consent to operate the shop, should be transferred to those groups with mutual consent.

A committee will be formed under the chairmanship of the collector in each district for transfer of shops.

There are total 26,063 fair price shops in the state, out of which 4,166 are operating in urban and 21,897 in rural areas. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired the cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet also gave revised administrative approval of Rs 346.12 crore for the Seep Amber Irrigation Complex project in Sehore district on Monday.

This project will provide the benefit of irrigation facility in 15,284 hectares of irrigation in 47 villages of Sehore district.

The Cabinet gave administrative approval for the construction work of 108-feet high multi-metal statue and pedestal of Acharya Shankar at Omkareshwar at the revised cost of Rs 198.25 crore as per the minimum rate.

The Cabinet decided to expand the Directorate of Agricultural Engineering for effective implementation of programmes related to agricultural mechanisation in the state.

In this, 163 new posts will be created in the Directorate by surrendering 360 vacant posts of the department and new district offices will be established in 20 districts and new divisional offices in 2 divisions.

The Cabinet gave its approval to conduct the Chief Minister Youth Internship for Professional Development (CMYIPD) programme at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis for two years. CMYIPD programme will include 4,695 interns who have completed their graduation and post-graduation.

There will be 5 to 10 counsellors in the Programme Management Unit.

Fifteen interns will be appointed in each block. During the internship period, they will be paid an honorarium of Rs. 8,000 per month.

The programme is proposed for the year 2022-23 and 2023-24, with an expenditure of Rs. 77.86 crore per annum.

Read Also Bhopal: Tiger caught from MANIT campus kept in enclosure of Choorna range in Satpura Tiger Reserve