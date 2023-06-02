Madhya Pradesh: Factory owner rapes employee’s daughter in Gwalior

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A factory owner called his employee’s daughter to his home and offered her drug-laced Lassi and when she lost her consciousness after consuming it, he raped her.

When the girl came round and protested against the factory owner’s wrong deeds, the man threatened her with dire consequences. She lodged a complaint at the police station.

The 22-year-old girl told the police that after the death of her father, her mother was working at an incense stick-making factory.

When her mother fell ill two days ago, she received a call from the factory owner calling her to his home for some work.

After she reached the factory owner’s home, he offered her a glass of drug-laced Lassi.

As soon as she consumed it, she fell unconscious, and when she regained her senses she realised what had happened to her.

On reaching home, she related the story to her mother and lodged a complaint at the police station. The police registered a case against the factory owner.

City superintendent of police Vijay Bhadoria said that the culprit would soon be arrested.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Hanging wire electrocutes farmer to death in Mandsaur