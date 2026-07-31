Madhya Pradesh Faces Electricity Shortage; Villages Stay Powerless At Night

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power shortage has begun to knock on the door of the state because insufficient rainfall reduced electricity generation at hydel power plants.

Similarly, the maintenance of the thermal power plant spawned a severe electricity shortage in the past three days.

A lack of power supply created a load-shedding-like situation in villages. Electricity goes off at night in Rajgarh, Guna, Shivpuri, Pandhurna, Harda, Betul, Narmadapuram, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori and other districts.

A lack of rainfall and power cuts at night angered the farmers. The state needs 13,500 MW power at present, but it could generate only 10,000 MW.

The shortage of power supply also triggered load shedding. According to an official of the power department, the problem remained for three days, but the situation improved on Wednesday.

He said two power generation units in Singaji and Birsinghpur stopped functioning. Electricity generation also stopped at Indira Sagar. Non-availability of power in exchange also caused problems for three days.

According to the official, the demand for electricity reduces in July, but it has not happened this year.

Residents of Guna and Shivpuri demonstrated against Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar because of power cuts.

Legislators also complain about power cuts and have written to the Energy Minister to maintain the electricity supply.

According to another officer, insufficient rainfall may spark power shortages this year and in the coming year.

Solar panels maintain power supply in the day, but problems arise at night, he said, adding that the department supplied electricity to farmers through a feeder in the day to irrigate their fields.

According to the Managing Director of the MP Power Generation Company, Manjeet Singh, maintenance of two power generation units in Singaji and Birsinghpur created the problems.

Singaji has begun to function, and one of the units in Birsinghpur started generating.

Another unit in Birsinghpur will start generation on Friday, Singh said, adding that generation presents no problem.