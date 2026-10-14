Madhya Pradesh Faces 800 MW Power Shortage, Unscheduled Electricity Cuts Hit Rural Areas As Government Explores Emergency Purchases | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is facing a shortage of 800 MW of electricity, resulting in unscheduled power cuts of short duration, particularly in rural areas.

The energy department is exploring available resources to bridge the gap, including purchasing electricity if necessary.

Senior officials of the Power Management Company are holding meetings to address the crisis and ensure adequate supply.

A senior energy department official told Free Press that the department was in contact with power generators and all operational thermal power stations were being utilised to maximise electricity generation.

Sources said electricity availability on the national power exchange was limited. On Monday, bids for 70,000 MW were placed nationwide, while sellers offered only 700 MW, indicating a wider power shortage.

If needed, power will be purchased: Tomar

Energy minister Pradhyuman Singh Tomar told Free Press that coal-based power generation declines by 1% to 2% during the monsoon.

He said instructions had been issued to maximise coal-based generation and restart power plants undergoing maintenance at the earliest.

Tomar maintained that adequate coal stocks were available in the state. Hydel power plants capable of generating electricity were also being utilised to meet demand.

The government remained committed to providing 10 hours of electricity to farmers and round-the-clock supply to other consumers, he said.

"If there is need then power will be purchased in the interest of people," Tomar said.