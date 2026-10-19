Madhya Pradesh Eyes Semiconductor Hub Status! Indore To Host October 23-24 Summit; Over 50 Companies To Showcase Technology | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day Madhya Pradesh Semiconductor Summit-2026 will be held in Indore on October 23 and 24 to promote investment, technological innovation and skill development in the sector.

The summit will bring together domestic and international companies, investors, industry experts, academicians and startup representatives to explore opportunities in manufacturing, research and industrial collaboration.

Discussions will focus on chip design, advanced packaging and testing, electronics manufacturing, innovation and skilled workforce development.

More than 50 companies will showcase their technological capabilities, products and solutions at the exhibition.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will address the inaugural session on the theme 'Madhya Pradesh's Vision to Become a Semiconductor Hub'.

Panel discussions will explore developing Madhya Pradesh as an advanced packaging and testing hub and building a fabless ecosystem.