Madhya Pradesh Eyes Global Investment: CM Mohan Yadav Meets UAE, Russia & Ethiopia Leaders During Dubai Tour

MP Eyes Global Investment: CM Mohan Yadav Meets UAE, Russia & Ethiopia Leaders During Dubai Tour | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the second day his Dubai tour on Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in different events and held high-level discussion with eminent leaders, industrialists and investors to attract investment.

He had a bilateral discussion with Rustam Minnikhanov, head (Rais) of Russian Republic of Tatarstan. The discussion remained focussed on trade, strengthening investment cooperation, strategic political partnership in specific sectors.

The CM extended invitation of Global Investors Summit 2027 to Minnikhanov and latter assured that he will participate in it along with an empowered delegation to search investment possibilities in Madhya Pradesh.

Both of them discussed on sectors including advanced manufacturing, petrochemicals, food processing, engineering logistics, skill development, agriculture and innovation.

India-UAE trade ties

CM held one-to-one meeting with minister of state for Foreign Trade of UAE, Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi. Both of them discussed to boost cross-border investment under India-UAE CEPA Agreement.

MP pitched as investment destination

The CM presented Madhya Pradesh as a preferred investment destination before UAE investors.

He informed them about the investor-friendly policies, availability of vast land to set up industries, single-window clearance, connectivity of state with main markets and so on.

Dubai delegation to visit MP

The CM also met Cabinet member and minister of Economy and Tourism of UAE, Abdullah Bin Touq Al Marri who assured that shortly a delegation from Dubai will visit Madhya Pradesh to give final shape to possibilities of investment in hotel and hospitality.

CM addresses AIM Congress session

The CM addressed Investment Destination: Madhya Pradesh session held during AIM Congress 2026 at World Trade Centre.

Indian Ambassador to Dubai, Deepak Mittal, large number of industrialists were present on this occasion. CM said Madhya Pradesh is providing hassle-free investment atmosphere to investors.

State is having adequate skilled manpower and is gifted with abundant natural resources. He mentioned industrial zone of Pithampur and Mandideep and said state government is ready to take every step with the industrialists.

Talks with Ethiopian President

The CM also met President of Ethiopia Taye Atsake Selassie and had dialogue over investment possibilities available in Madhya Pradesh and to strengthen ties between India and Ethiopia.