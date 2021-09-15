Madhya Pradesh: Eye surgeons should continue better their skills: Expert

Bairagarh (Bhopal): Dr Rajeev Raman, retina consultant of Sankara Netralaya Chennai, held a webinar with eye surgeons of Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital on Tuesday.

Such discussions will be held every Tuesday. On this occasion chairperson of the eye hospital trust Siddh Bhauji, managing trustee L C Janiyani, Hero Gyanchandani, Mahesh Dayaramani and other trustees, Optometrist and medical staff were present in the webinar.

Raman said that the ophthalmologists should always increase their knowledge in research, academics, community services and patients’ care.

He said that the surgeon should guide optometrists to upgrade their diagnosis quality.

To achieve this goal, surgeons should conduct regular training sessions of the optometrist.

Dr Raman said only 30% of ophthalmologists keep themselves updated with the researches going on across the world.

The objective of the eye hospital is to serve the down trodden and the staff and ophthalmologists of the hospital are capable of doing that, he said.

He further said the doctors should regularly exchange their ideas with each other.

Complications of retina and Glaucoma diseases should also be discussed in such gatherings.

Dr. Raman further said that the super specialty surgeons should write articles in the news papers to enhance awareness.

Bhauji said the surgeons should be appraised about innovation and researches so that they may render quality medical services to the patients.

Bhauji also said that before attending webinars, surgeons should do their homework and note down their problems.

Medical director of the hospital Dr Prerna Upadhyaya said that on every Monday a regular academic session is held in the hospital since beginning.

Optometrists are sent to various super-specialty hospitals for the upgrading knowledge, she said.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 12:39 AM IST