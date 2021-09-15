Madhya Pradesh: Dengue larvae found in 450 houses, patient admitted to district hospital

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A dengue patient was admitted to the district hospital on Tuesday, hospital sources said.

During a survey in the city, the health officials found larvae of dengue in 450 houses, which they destroyed.

The health officials said that it was because of the residents’ negligence that they had found larvae of dengue in so many houses.

Malaria officer Lalju Shakya said that if the negligence continued dengue would spread and the situation arising out of it would go beyond control.

Shakya urged the people not to let water accumulate around their houses.

The areas where a huge quantity of larvae was found were declared red zones, the officials said.

The places where dengue larvae was found included the police control room, office of the Hero Honda agency, PS Hotel, Olf Toll Tax office, Range office and other places.

Because of the lack of survey team, the samples could not be collected, sources further said.

According to sources, dirt has accumulated in the city posing hazard to public health. Many wards have turned into garbage dumps.

Two dengue cases were reported from ITBP campus considered the cleanest area in the city and a suspected dengue patient was referred to Gwalior.

The health officers said that dengue is spreading in rural areas, too. Two cases were reported from Dhanera village in Badarbas area.

A child from whose platelets became 28,000 was referred to Gwalior.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Schools for all classes to reopen from September 20

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 12:34 AM IST