Madhya Pradesh: Explosive bait by poachers severely injures cow in Shivpuri

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A domestic cow suffered grievious injuries to its jaw on Wednesday evening after consuming a food item laced with gunpowder by hunters in the forest surrounding Rannaud police station of Shivpuri district.

Poachers adopt this hideous practice of planting food items, especially fruits, filled with gunpowder to hunt wild pigs.

In this case, the cow’s owner, Ramkrishna Lodhi, a resident of Meghona Dang said he heard a loud sound while grazing his cows. He saw one of the cows lay injured and found deep wounds in its mouth. The cow was somehow brought home but wasn't unable to eat or drink, following which he consulted a local veteranian.

Lodhi, aware of such activities by hunters, registered the complaint at the Rannod police station. "The poachers plant such food items filled with gunpowder all across the forest to catch wild boards and once they're caught injured, they are killed and their flesh is sold in the market. My cow also consumed the same and got injured," he said.