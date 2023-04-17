 Madhya Pradesh: Excise dept seizes 63 ltrs of illicit liquor, accused on the run
The team rushed to the directed location, on spotting whom, the accused fled from the spot, leaving his vehicle behind.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 02:19 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh): The excise department officials of Narmadapuram claimed to have seized 63 litres of illicit liquor in the Itarsi town of the district on Sunday. The officials said that the accused transporting the illicit liquor is at large. According to excise officials, they received a tip-off on Sunday about a man named Ankur Agrawal transporting illicit liquor in the town by means of his car. The team rushed to the directed location, on spotting whom, the accused fled from the spot, leaving his vehicle behind. When the officials inspected the car, they found 63 litres of illicit English liquor inside it. They also discovered that the accused Agrawal was using two fake number plates to dodge police action and conceal the identity of the vehicle. The officials seized the illicit liquor, which according to them, is worth Rs 2.5 lakh. Officials Neelesh Pawar, Raghuveer Nimoda, Ram Awtar and other officials played a pivotal role in seizing the booty. However, search is still on for the absconding accused.

