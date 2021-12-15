Madhya Pradesh: Ex-state BJP joint gen secretary Bhagwatsharan Mathur passes away

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ex-state BJP joint general secretary in Madhya Pradesh and RSS pracharak Bhagwatsharan Mathur passed away here on Tuesday night, according to state BJP media in charge Lokendra Parashar.

As per another BJP leader, Mathur who had been staying in Bhopal for quite sometime due to illness felt uneasiness on Tuesday night when he was rushed to a private hospital in Arera Colony. Doctors couldn’t save him. He is believed to have died of a cardiac arrest.

Born at Talen village in Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh Mathur was 70.

Imprisoned during the Emergency Mathur became RSS pracharak in 1975. He worked with eminent personalities of the RSS like Balasaheb Deoras, KS Sudarshan, Babasaheb Natu and Kushabhau Thakre. He worked in various parts of Madhya Pradesh as a pracharak and was associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party since 1994. He had been secretary (organisation) in the state BJP unit in Haryana and national secretary in the BJP's scheduled castes and scheduled tribes frontal organisation.

He had donated his ancestral property for the establishment of Shri Narmade Har Seva Nyas. This trust is running various projects of social service in forest dwelling areas.

His funeral will take place at Subhash Nagar vishram ghat at 3 pm on Wednesday, as per the state BJP.

Various BJP leaders including national president JP Nadda and state unit president VD Sharma condoled the demise of Mathur.

